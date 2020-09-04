Patricia Ann Whitehead age 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Whitehead will be conducted on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Manly Luscombe officiating. A visitation for the Whitehead family will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Patricia was born in New Orleans, LA on October 29, 1942 to the late Ira Epperson and Corinne Bellone Epperson. She was a member of the Gadsden Church of Christ and worked at Kellwood Company for many years. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years: Fred William Whitehead of Gadsden, TN; two daughters Carla Obie (Calvin Jarrett) of Humboldt, TN, Rita Budinsky (Paul) of Murfreesboro, TN; one sister: Janet Luscombe (Manly) of Milan, TN; her special friend: Diane Outlaw; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

