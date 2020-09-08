Mary Kathaleen “Kathy” Allen Walter
97
Rosestone Retirement Community
Monday, September 7, 2020
A private family funeral service is scheduled
McEvoy Funeral Home
David Allen, nephew
Memorial Cemetery
August 20, 1923 in Bemis, Tennessee
Family members
Jessie L. Allen and Lucille Rayborn Allen, both preceded
Raymond Robert Walter, married: Oct. 4, 1951; preceded: Feb. 27, 2008
Zelma Gross, Paris, Tennessee
Ruth Zartman, Rochester, Indiana
Willie Mae French, Betty Mathis and Wanda Hartley, all three preceded
Wayne (Jenna) Allen, Paris, Tennessee
Jim (Vivian) Allen, Big Sandy, Tennessee
Roy and Ray Allen, both preceded
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Walter was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. It was said that Kathy was one of the kindness people ever known.