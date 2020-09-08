Services for Mrs. Mary Alice Graves, age 77 of Stanton, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at the Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Stanton, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. – 11:50 A.M., at Good Hope.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Graves will begin on Wednesday, at 12 Noon C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411

Due to the CDC regulations the family has requested that everyone is required to wear your mask to be allowed entrance. NO MASK, NO ENTRANCE.