Alan Wilson Graves (Will)

Alan Wilson Graves (Will), of Jackson, died Friday September 4, 2020 at Jackson-Madison General Hospital from pulmonary embolus. He was born September 25, 1977 and would have been 43 years old on his birthday.

Will graduated from North Side High School in 1993 and voted “Class Clown” by his peers. He later married and had 2 children. Will had a big heart and always a smile on his face. He would find a way to make you laugh, even if it were at his own expense. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it (at a bargain price of course). He was a collector of oddities and lived life his own way. He did not care what you thought, and he made sure that you knew his opinion. He loved fishing, tattoos, food, his children, and his mother (not necessarily in that order).

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Wilson Graves; grandparents, Wilson and Etta Graves; and grandmother, Jo Poteete. He is survived by his son, Alan Wilson Graves Jr.; daughter, Lilly Graves; mother, Karen (Roger) Mainord; grandfather, Jerry Poteete; sisters, Abby (Jacob) Exline, Sarah (Billy) Graves, Madison Graves, Kaci (Scott) Bond, and brother, Roger (Johanna) Mainord; and four nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 5:30PM in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Visitation with friends and family will be from 4PM until service time.

