Hazel Walker Lifsey died peacefully at home Monday, September 7, 2020 in Jackson, Tennessee. She was 101 years old, born on June 11, 1919, the daughter of Dentis L. Walker Sr. and Rubye Harris Walker.

She graduated from Jackson High School and West Tennessee Business College. Hazel lived in Memphis, Tennessee and then Louisville, Kentucky, where she was a member and choir member of Walnut Street Baptist Church. After moving back to Jackson, she attended First Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. Hazel lived a long and healthy life.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert (Sandy) Lifsey; brother, Dentis Walker Jr.; sister, Betty Ruth Hilliard and brother-in-law, Jack Hilliard, all of Jackson, Tennessee.

Hazel’s survivors are her sister-in-law, Christine Walker of Jackson, Tennessee; granddaughter, Laura Lifsey of Ashland City, Tennessee; five nieces, Cindy Walker Powers (Larry) of Jackson, Tennessee, Carrie Walker Phipps (Mike) of Cookeville, Tennessee, Kim Hilliard Bouchillon (Lynn) of Cumming, Georgia, Claire Walker Smith of Memphis, Tennessee, and Trudy Hilliard Collins (Ricky) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

SERVICES: A family graveside service is scheduled at Ridgecrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, 1627 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, Tennessee, 38301.

