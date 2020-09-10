John Phillips

John Phillips, age 68, went to heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020 while in the arms of his wife. John was born in Inglewood, CA to the late Ray and Fannie Burns Phillips. He was in the trucking industry for 27 years having been an Owner Operator with both North American and United Van Lines. He also founded and operated Ables Towing and his latest adventure was Phillips Street Rods. John was a big car enthusiast with his pride and joy being his 1955 Chevy Pickup Truck. At John’s request, he will be carried and arrive at the cemetery in the back of his cherished 55 Chevy. Heaven’s gates have opened wide as God welcomed John to his car show in the sky.

He is survived by his wife Frances Phillips of Cedar Grove, TN and one daughter, Jamie (Shawn) Bryan of Vanceburg, KY, and two granddaughters, Gabby and Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Raylee Phillips of Redonda Beach, CA.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 A.M. in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Jay Hutchens, Bro. Chris Coates, and bro. Tommy Carey officiating.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the graveside service.

