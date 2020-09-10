Wayne Alfred Timby

Wayne Alfred Timby, age 92, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home in Jackson, Tennessee.

He was born in Kenmore, New York, on March 10, 1928, the son of the late William and Maude Nicholson Timby. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army, and retired as manager-engineer at Spinco Metal Products in Brownsville, TN.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Agnes Timby, and one brother Doug Timby. He is survived by two daughters, Joanne Drumright (David) of Brentwood, TN, and Karen Grace of Jackson, TN; two sons, Father Bryan Timby of Memphis, TN, and Paul Timby (Terrie) of Jackson, TN; one brother, Donald Timby of Kenmore, NY; one sister, Lois Morog of Lebanon, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren, with another due in October.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, Jackson, TN. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery with Military Honors.

The service will be webcast live via www.arringtonfunerlgroup.com

Pallbearers to serve are Katie Drumright, Matthew Drumright, Jerry Ervin, Army Grace, Mark Grace, Stephen Grace, Brendon Timby, and Michael Yates.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Fund, West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305, or Special Olympics Tennessee, 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, TN 37204.

