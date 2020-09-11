Bobby Lynn Parker, age 80, resident of Atoka, Tennessee, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Bobby was born June 9, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late George W. Parker and Edna Louise Kawol Parker. He received his education from Memphis Catholic High School and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cordova. Bobby was a resident of Atoka for the last 39 years. He loved dogs, plants and a good meal and was a loyal fan of Notre Dame and the New Orleans Saints.

Mr. Parker is survived by two nephews, Jon Latham (Joan) of Atoka, Tennessee and Don Latham of Atoka, Tennessee.

Graveside Services for Mr. Parker will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis. The officiating minister will be Rev. Joseph Hastings with St. Francis of Assisi in Cordova.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.