Nenna Virginia Thomas Wigley, age 94, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at The King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett.

Nenna was born July 18, 1926 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Her family moved to Memphis and due to her parents travel, Nenna lived, attended and graduated from St. Agnes Boarding School in 1944. Nenna married John O. Wigley, Jr. on June 11, 1946 and were married for 17 years. Nenna started her career working for Dr. Chuck Gallina, Veterinarian. She then went on to work for the Mack family, Tri-State Mack Trucking Center, where she retired after 25 years.

Nenna was preceded in death by her father, Frank Thomas, mother, Bertha Lusk Thomas Stoker, stepfather, John Stoker, former husband, John O. WIgley, Jr., brother-in-law, Gene R. Wigley, and Juanita and John Wigley, who were like her other parents.

Nenna is survived by her daughter, Nita Self (John), grandsons, Brian (Jeanie) and Garrett (Laura), and great-grandchildren, Jacklyn, Peyton and Hudson.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Wigley will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett with Father Ernie DeBlasio officiating. Interment will follow in the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Wigley will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to The King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation, 3568 Appling Road, Bartlett, TN 38133-2704.

Masks and social distancing are required when entering the church.

