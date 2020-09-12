More Showers Into Sunday

Weather Update – 7:50 p.m. – Saturday, September 12th –

Rain started off widespread early this morning. Although it was heavy at times the major impacts have only been minor flooding. Right now showers continue to trail south of Interstate 40, with areas further north expected to see scattered rain chances overnight. The risk for severe weather is low but there’s a potential for localized flash flooding from the slow moving showers.

We’ll start off mild during the morning Sunday, but the cloud cover and rain will keeps highs in the lower 80s at most. We could see some peeks of sunshine, especially in our northern counties tomorrow afternoon. A cold front moving in later in the evening will help diminish rain chances. From Saturday night until Sunday evening an additional 3″ of rain is possible in isolated areas further southeast.

There’s a new tropical system that has formed and that is Tropical Storm Sally. The potential is there for it to become the next named hurricane, with the forecast track showing landfall somewhere in the central gulf on Tuesday. It’s still too soon if the remnants could impact our weather here in the Mid-South late next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

