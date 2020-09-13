Dry Start To The Work Week

Weather Update – 7:36 p.m. – Sunday, September 13th –

It’s been a nice, dry end to the weekend! A few isolated showers have lingered, but will diminish this evening. The night will be quiet with cloud cover slowly clearing out overnight. This will allow morning lows to drop into the upper 60s. The calm winds, clear skies and humidity means we could see areas of patchy fog late tonight, perhaps even denser in spots that saw more of that rain today.

The fog should clear quickly and be followed by mostly sunny skies to start the day. With the cold front now further to our south, winds will begin to shift more from the northeast. Not much of a difference in temperatures expected, as highs will be around the mid 80s which is normal for this time of year.

The start of the work week will be dry but rain chances are slowly expected to increase. Isolated showers are in the forecast as early as Tuesday night. Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane soon before making landfall as a potential Category 1 overnight Monday near the Mississippi River delta region.

If the forecast path falls through, the remnants of Sally could bring us some showers Wednesday and Thursday, with main impacts being heavy rainfall at times. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

