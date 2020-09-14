Billy Franklin Couch, age 90, resident of Bartlett and husband of the late Joyce Ann McDaniel Couch, departed this life Monday morning, September 14, 2020 at the Ave Maria Home in Bartlett.

Billy was born July 24, 1930 in Gibson County, Tennessee, the son of George Franklin Couch and Minnie Gertrude Robinson Couch. He graduated from Milan High School in 1948 and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Billy was married April 18, 1954 to Joyce Ann McDaniel and he was a former resident of Memphis and Eads. He was employed as a federal bank examiner and was an independent banking consultant for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova where he was an active member of his Sunday School class, “The Family of Friends” and R.O.M.E.O. Billy enjoyed writing and working in his yard.

Mr. Couch is survived by two daughters, Vickie Joyce Gentry (Wayne) of Blue Springs, MS and Denise Couch VanderSteeg (Russ) of Eads, TN; his son, Darrell Lee Couch (Cheryl) of Oxford, MS; his sister, Ava Frances Gates of Yorkville, TN; five grandsons, Jeremy Gentry (Amber) of Tupelo, MS, William Baxter Gentry (Alisha) of Blue Springs, MS, Jon VanderSteeg (Laura Alice) of Jackson, MS, Stephen VanderSteeg (Sarah) of Memphis, TN and Daniel VanderSteeg (Katie) of Memphis, TN; and many loving great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Couch will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Sam McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Couch will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Couch’s grandsons, Jeremy Gentry, William Baxter Gentry, Jon VanderSteeg, Stephen VanderSteeg and Daniel VanderSteeg, and his friend, Robert Brown.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Ave Maria Home, 2805 Charles Bryan Road, Memphis, TN 38134 or by going to https://avemariahome.org/.

