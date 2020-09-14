Green Frog Farm adds new attractions, welcomes tourists

ALAMO, Tenn. — Green Frog Farm Cabins is known for being a popular place to get married, as well as a getaway for a weekend in the woods.

A few new additions to the property are being added to appeal to visitors wanting to stay on the property. One of those being a sorghum molasses farm.

“This fall, we decided that we would try to make sorghum molasses. We’ve never made any and if you’ve never made any, its kind of a meticulous situation,” said owner John Freeman.

Freeman says what made them want to add the sorghum molasses farm was bringing back one of the old endeavors from the frontier days. He says it’s part of the rural south and he wanted to bring that to Green Frog Cabin.

“We’ve got our about two acres of sorghum planted, and it’s up and getting close to being ready to harvest,” Freeman said. “We’ve put together our sorghum mill and it’s ready to operate.”

Freeman says along with the molasses operation, there’s also another new addition: the “Moonshine Cabin.”

“We named it because right next door, we have a moonshine still. This has become a kind of favorite among our visitors because of its location and its attributes,” Freeman said.

Freeman says business has been rather busy during the pandemic, and he hopes these new additions will bring more traffic to the cabins.

The new molasses building will be completed in 1-2 weeks.