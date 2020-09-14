Funeral services for Mamie Marie Barksdale, age 91, will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at East Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery. THE SERVICE IS ONLY OPEN TO FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS.

Mrs. Barksdale died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Barksdale will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Barksdale will lie-in-state at East Jackson Church of Christ on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

Attachments area