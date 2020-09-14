Mary Ann Bryan Jones, age 74, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Ronald Jones, departed this life Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Mary Ann was born September 2, 1946 in Silver City, Mississippi, the daughter of Coleman and Grace Bryan. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1965 and was a longtime resident of the Moscow area. She was married September 17, 1965 to Ronald Jones and she was employed as a beautician. Mary Ann was a manager for Party Works before her retirement in 2005. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and she enjoyed singing.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Jones of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Olivia G. Roman of Tupelo, MS and Elisha A. Hodge (Anthony) of Whiteville, TN; two sisters, Ann Fisher of Booneville, MS and Norma Blackwell of Booneville, MS; two brothers, Bert Bryan (Jennifer) of Faulkner, MS and Dan Bryan (Virginia) of Olive Branch, MS; her half-sister, Doris Moore of Faulkner, MS; six grandchildren, Pacensia Grace Roman, Rico S. Roman, Coleman W. Hodge, Kayla L. Hodge, Ryan J. Hodge and Ayden J. Hodge; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Leighann Hodge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Grace Bryan; her son, Ronald Coleman Jones; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Jones will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow. The officiating ministers will be Rev. David Parlow, Rev. Wayne Hodge and Bro. David Blackwell. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mrs. Jones will be from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeff Gonyaw, Wayne Gonyaw, Coleman Hodge, Mark Watkins, Steve Breault and Aaron Gonyaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Hodge and Rico Roman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1980 Oak Grove Drive, Moscow, TN 38057.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.