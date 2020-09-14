Nellie Sue Doughten age 88, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Bells, TN on May 5, 1932 to the late Harmon George and Lucy Kemp George. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Mr. Robert Doughten Sr.; one brother: Travis George; and three sisters: Delores Archer, Louise Pitner and Auttie Bryant. She was a member of the Maury City Baptist Church.

Mrs. Doughten is survived by three sons: Robert “Bobby” Doughten, Jr. (Sheryl) of Friendship, TN, Mike Haynes (Paula) of Lexington, TN, Roger Haynes (Sue) of Beloit, Wisconsin; one brother: Laford George of Bells, TN; Her special friends: Mr. Gray and Mrs. Lorena Mayfield of Friendship, TN; She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Per Mrs. Nellie’s request, the family has chosen cremation. Further information will be announced, as it becomes available, by the Bells Funeral Home.