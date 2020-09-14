Ron G. Davis, Sr., age 73, resident of Somerville, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born October 19, 1946 in Russellville, Arkansas to Dexter and Anna Jean Hodges Davis. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He married Edna Haulmark on November 30, 1969. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a double major in criminal justice and history.

Ron was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather; a successful business owner and a passionate entrepreneur throughout his life. He was a member of the NRA, a former Gideon and of the Baptist faith. Ron had a passion for riding, training and breeding horses. He enjoyed tending his orchard and vegetable garden and was an avid reader all of his life.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Edna Davis of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Sarah Patrick and her husband, Brandon of Oakland, TN; his son, Ronnie G. Davis, Jr. and his wife, Scottye of Oakland, TN; and four grandchildren, Cody, Grace, Gabriel and Ava Kate.

Funeral Services for Mr. Davis will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Mike Potter officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Davis will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cody Marcrum, Kenneth Haulmark, Robert Haulmark, Wayne Haulmark, Kenny Haulmark and Lemuel Hendricks.