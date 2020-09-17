Funeral services for Shirley Johnson, age 62, will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Refuge Temple Holiness COGIC in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Johnson died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson will lie-in-state at Refuge Temple Holiness COGIC on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.