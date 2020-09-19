Cool Days And Nights Ahead

Weather Update – 8:33 p.m. – Saturday, September 13th –

Hope you enjoyed this early taste of Fall, there’s more of that in the forecast! After seeing mostly sunny skies all day, low stratus clouds have been lingering all evening and will overnight. The high for Jackson today was a refreshing 76°F with low humidity, with dew points in the low to mid 50s.

It will be another crisp night, enough to give those A/C’s a break, with lows dropping into the mid-50s. Lows might vary per location dependent on cloud cover, possibly dropping in the lower 50s further north. Nonetheless, a calm and comfortable night is in store.





Expect Sunday’s forecast to be a repeat of what we saw Saturday. Surface high pressure will dominate in the area pretty much into early next week. The first day of Fall officially starts on Tuesday, and the days leading up to that will continue to be dry and cooler than average.

The only major changes we can expect this week is increased cloud cover as early as Tuesday, and increasing rain chances likely due to Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf. As it pushes further inland we’ll have a better picture on how it’ll influence our rain chances towards the end of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com