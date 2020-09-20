Tranquil Weather Persists

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Sunday, September 20th –

It’s been a tranquil weekend! Expect a repeat of this forecast as we start off the work week. It was slightly warmer today, with a high near 80°F for Jackson. Tonight will once again be cool, calm and mostly clear. Lows by the morning should drop to around the mid 50s.

No major changes forecast-wise for Monday. It’ll be another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. With low humidity and dry conditions, it’s truly been the best weather we’ve had in a while.

Cloud cover does increase heading into Tuesday. That’s mostly due to Tropical Storm Beta as it pushes further inland. Right now it’s track has it taking a sharp turn towards the mid-South and bringing some scattered showers late Wednesday into Friday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest.

