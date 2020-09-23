Michael Duane Freeman age 53, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Freeman was born in Wheaton, IL on January 4, 1967 to the late Mr. Bobby Freeman and Mrs. Karen Davis Freeman. He worked as a security guard for many years and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jennifer Barrett Freeman of Alamo, TN; his daughter: Ava Freeman of Alamo, TN; and one sister: Julie Moscow (Michael) of Aurora, IL.

The Freeman family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.