Showers Arrive By Morning Commute, Will End Early

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Sunday, September 27th –

It was a nice end to the weekend after seeing a bit more sunshine. Many areas saw highs around the low to mid 80s, the warmest we’ve been in 10 days. It will end up being the warmest we’ll be all week as we can expect another stretch of below normal temperatures into the new month. It’ll be mostly clear tonight, with increasing cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring in some rain overnight.

Rain moves in during the early morning hours on Monday, with some isolated showers possible as early as 2 a.m. in West Tennessee. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather. The cold front will move through by mid-morning. Colder air found immediately behind the front means highs will be much cooler. By the afternoon, many areas will already begin to clear out, with some sunshine possible by the evening.

Rain chances will be minimal all week long with highs staying in the 60s and 70s into mid-week. A reinforcing cold front Wednesday into Thursday will bring us another shot of colder conditions, with highs 10-15°F cooler than normal to end the week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com