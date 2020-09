Graveside service for Sarah Elizabeth Yarbrough, age 79, will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John No. ! Baptist Church Cemetery on Adair Road.

Mrs. Yarbrough died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Yarbrough will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.