Brief Sunday Showers

Weather Update – 11:20 p.m. – Saturday, October 3rd –

Blue skies is how we started off our weekend! Highs reached just shy of 70 degrees today in Jackson, following morning lows in the upper 30s. Tonight won’t be as cool thanks to the increasing cloud cover. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the low 50s. A cold front will be arriving later tonight into early Sunday, and with it bringing some showers.

Fortunately, we won’t be seeing much rain in the forecast. Some spotty showers are possible in areas north of Interstate 40 otherwise, most locations will be dry. With the front moving in early highs will be staying in the upper 60s. It will be breezy at times as well with winds out of the northwest around 10 mph.

This rain will be followed by a long stretch of dry weather for much of next week. We will see a slow warm up back to average temperatures, with highs in the 80s by mid-week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

