Jackson Fire Department kicks off Fire Safety Week, offers resources for prevention

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm for a public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.

This year’s fire prevention week campaign theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” and focuses on home cooking fire safety, which is the leading cause of all fires.

Jackson State Farm agent Alan Brown says it’s important for parents to make sure they are watching their kids in the kitchen, especially if they’re cooking for the first time, and to be aware of things around you.

Keeping a close eye on what you’re cooking and never leaving it unattended is the key message for the community.

They also encourage you to keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, or food packaging at least three feet away from your stove top.

State Farm agents delivered toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country, including the JFD.

Each toolkit includes resources for prevention week, and will be shared with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.

Latrell Billingsley, the public education officer for the Jackson Dire Department, says the toolkit is for parents are children, and you are encouraged to use all resources provided.

For more information on fire safety, click here.