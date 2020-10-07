University of Memphis Lambuth announces Carl Perkins Scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth has announced a new scholarship for students in the music and entertainment program.

The Carl Perkins Scholarship is named in memory of the legendary singer-songwriter from Jackson who worked with Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, George Harrison and others.

“My dad would be so honored and humbled by this scholarship,” Stan Perkins said in a news release on behalf of the family. “When my dad was young, he only had an eighth-grade education because he had to go to work. Times were different then. Also, he never experienced a high school graduation. Later in life, Lambuth College honored my dad by bestowing onto him an honorary doctorate. That was the first time he ever wore a cap and gown. My dad loved and was thankful for Lambuth, and now, the whole family appreciates the University of Memphis Lambuth for honoring the Perkins name.”

The program recently received a $250,000 gift from Wes Henley, who played guitar with multiple artists, including Perkins, according to the release.