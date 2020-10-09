Fire marshal explains free smoke detector program offered by JFD

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since March 2016, the Jackson Fire Department has installed more than 2,800 free smoke alarms.

“The fire department is partnered with the State of Tennessee in the ‘Get Alarmed’ program. The State of Tennessee installs smoke detectors free of charge, and we come install them for free,” said JFD Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.

Some of those smoke alarms were the life-saving tool residents had when their own homes caught fire.

“Currently in the City of Jackson, we’ve had seven saves since 2014,” Childress said.

Childress says now is your chance to get one, because it can make the difference between life and death.

“Tomorrow at Lynnwood Kroger and Food Rite on East Chester Street, we’ll be taking sign-ups for smoke detectors to be installed at a later date, and we’re giving out free educational materials and talking to the public about fire safety,” Childress said.

You sign up for one, and firefighters will come install it themselves to make sure you’re well prepared.

“We get your information, name, address, phone number, and we make an appointment to install the smoke detector inside your home at your convenience,” Childress said.

You can also call the Jackson Fire Department to get one of these free smoke detectors at (731) 425-8347.

Childress also said that if you have a smoke alarm already, check it once a month, and change the batteries every six months.