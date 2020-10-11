A Warm Day In Store Monday With Isolated Showers

Weather Update – 7:10 p.m. – Sunday, October 11th –

If you stepped outside today, you probably noticed it felt a bit humid. We had morning lows in the upper 60s today and expect another mild night, with lows in the mid 60s. Cloud cover should break up a bit, with partly cloudy skies for many. The calm winds, humidity and the somewhat clearer skies could allow for some patchy fog in areas overnight.

Winds will shift out of the southwest briefly on Monday, allowing for some warmer conditions. Highs will near the low 80s during the afternoon, but a cold front moving through will increase cloud cover and bring some isolated showers into the evening. We’ll see dry, less humid conditions push in behind the front for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will remain low all week and temperatures will be around average. Another cold front arriving Thursday won’t have much rain with it, but it could give us a reinforcing shot of some colder air. Highs by Friday and into next weekend are expected to be in the low to mid 60s, with morning lows on Friday possibly as cold as the mid to upper 30s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

