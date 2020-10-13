Maria Szer Bryan, age 62, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence.

Maria was born November 16, 1957 in Poland, the daughter of Magdalena Szer and the late Boudan Bieleski. She was a stay at home mom for many years and was employed with The Troxel Company in Moscow for 37 years. She enjoyed going to Pickwick Lake and the beach. Maria will be remembered for being family-focused, especially her daughter and grandson, who affectionately called her “Mimi”.

Ms. Bryan is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Marie Bryan Wilson (Ricky) of Collierville, TN; her step-daughter, Susan Ann Bryan Bingham (Michael) of Middleton, TN; her mother, Magdalena Szer of Moscow, TN; her grandson, Jameson Michael Wilson; two step-grandchildren, Jason Fish (Angela) and Julie Fish Edwards (Bill); three cousins, Elizabeth Rhea (Otis) of Pope, MS, Colleen Webb (Tim) of Oakland, TN and Amber Edwards (Chris) of Michigan City, MS; and numerous family members in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm “Jim” Bryan and her father, Boudan Bieleski.

A gathering of family and friends of Ms. Bryan will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.