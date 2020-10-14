Richard Owen Dishong
Richard Owen Dishong, age 87, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence with his daughter and son-in-law at his side.
He was born on September 7, 1933 in Johnstown, PA the son of the late Wilfred and June (Fyock) Dishong. He attended Gossard Elementary School and Adams Township High School. He was drafted into the United State Army serving two years 1953-1955 in Kaiserslautern Germany. After his military duty he attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, OH, where he received a degree in Industrial Management. While attending college he met Shirley Winner and they married on December 27, 1958. He continued his education receiving his master’s degree in management from Memphis State. After becoming a widower in 1981 he met and married Eleanor Jacks in October 1988, living in Corning, AR and later Poplar Bluff, MO.
They owned and ran the Interim Personnel Business in Poplar Bluff, MO for ten year along with his son Patrick. After retiring he moved to Jackson, TN to be with his daughter and family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents June Etta Fyock Dishong in 1989 and Wilfred Clark Dishong in 1987, his first wife Shirley Dishong in 1981 and second wife Eleanor Jacks Dishong in 2002, his sisters Lois Hoffman in 2015 and Wilma Jean Bixler in 2017.
He is survived by his son Patrick Dishong of Cape Girardeau, MO and his daughter Ruth Hare (Paul) of Jackson, TN two grandchildren, Paul Hare Jr., and Matthew Hare of Jackson, TN; step-children, Teresa L. Jacks of Albuquerque, NM, Gary Wade Jacks of Wichita, KS, David R. Jacks of Columbia, MO and a sister, Shirley Flory of Butler PA.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Harris Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Hare officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 prior to the service.
A committal service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sparkman Cemetery in Poplar Bluff, MO.
The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, 2135 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
