Coldest Weather of the Season Arriving Friday

Weather Update – 8:15 p.m. – Thursday, October 15th –

Rain has lingered through much of the evening, but expect it to taper off during the overnight hours. A cold front moved through this afternoon and since then temperatures have dropped, going from 70 degrees midday to mid 50s before sunset. The rain will begin to move out after midnight and we’ll start to see the clouds lift. This will allow for additional cooling overnight with morning lows in the low 40s for most, a bit cooler further north.





Canadian high pressure builds in behind the cold front and will be centered around the Mid-South Friday. This will bring in some of the driest conditions into the weekend hanks to the polar air mass in place. Dew points will be in the 20s and 30s. Highs will also struggle to reach 60 degrees.

This will be the pattern entering the weekend although expect it to solely warm up as winds shift back out of the southeast Saturday. Until then the coldest night of the season could happen Friday night as morning lows could near the freezing mark, and even produce some patchy frost in spots.

