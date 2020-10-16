A Colder Night For Football Friday Along With Patchy Frost

Weather Update – 3:42 p.m. – Friday, October 16th –

**FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT**

We are in for another beautiful evening just in time for football Friday as a very dry airmass is in place over the area. Expect another cool and dry evening but you may want a jacket if you are heading out the game. Temperatures will be falling quickly this evening to the upper 40’s towards the start of the game and to the lower 40’s towards game’s end.

THIS EVENING:

Clear skies with overnight lows in the middle to lower 30’s. Light north winds turning more from the south by around 8 p.m. Patchy frost developing in the early morning hours of Saturday.

SATURDAY:

A frosty cold start with patchy frost and starting in the middle 30’s. Highs in upper 60’s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds from the south around 10-15 mph at times.

Rain chances will start to increase into Sunday to around 30%. Rain chances will be with us both Monday and Tuesday as a more unsettled with a more unsettled weather pattern. Highs both days will range from the upper 60’s to around 70 degrees. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online

Brian Davis



Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB