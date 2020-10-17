Showers Return To Start The Week

Weather Update – 11:22 p.m. – Saturday, October 17th –

After a frosty start Saturday, we warmed up into the upper 60s, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. It’ll probably be the last time in a while we’ll get that cold, as warmer air from the south pushes in again, along with showers. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

The first half of the day we’ll see some on and off showers, especially north of I-40. A cold front becomes stationary just to our north for the next couple of days, keeping the chance for rain in the forecast until at least Tuesday. Rain looks a bit more widespread Monday with a few isolated, but non-severe storms possible. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 80s by mid-week.

