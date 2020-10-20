‘For the Love of Jackson’ campaign launches to highlight local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Visit Jackson TN, the Tennessee Small Business Development Center and the Jackson Chamber are launching a new campaign: For the Love of Jackson.

“This is a three pronged campaign,” said Lori Nunnery, executive director of Visit Jackson TN. “They’ll be an opportunity for commercials that we’re developing. They’ll be launching in November. We also have an opportunity with the ‘For the Love of Jackson’ sign.”

The first commercial will be based on restaurants, the second will be local entertainment entities, and the third will be local retail.

Small businesses are asked to send in a short video of them with the sign in front of their business, and fill in the blank on the ‘For the Love of Jackson’ sign.

“We want businesses to go out and what they love about Jackson, whether it’s their own business or another business,” Nunnery said.

The final portion of the campaign is for customers.

“Visitors, where folks going shopping have the opportunity to take a picture of themselves. They hashtag ‘#LoveOfJackson’ on there, post the pictures, and what we’ll do then is out of those we’ll have two drawings,” Nunnery said.

Drawings will be held November 17 and December 19 for a grand prize of $500 each.

Nunnery says what made them want to have a campaign like this was the aftermath of watching local businesses suffer during the pandemic.

