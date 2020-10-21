Mary Helen Phillips age 77, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Adamsville, TN. A Memorial Service to celebrate the Life of Mrs. Phillips will be conducted on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Tonya Gagyi officiating.

She was born in Gibson County, TN on June 10, 1943 to the late James William Kelley and Helen Browder Kelley. Also preceding her in death is one brother: James Wallace Kelley; and one sister: Connie Kelley Burk.

She is survived by one son: James Roberts Sills of Bells, TN; one daughter: Teresa Jerrolds of Adamsville, TN; one brother: James Wilber Kelley of Friendship, TN; She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

