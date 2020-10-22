Local church distributes free food boxes to community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving back to the community in a special way.

St. James Missionary Baptist Church in east Jackson held a food giveaway Thursday morning.

Pastor Ernest Polk says this is a partnership with with the National Baptist Convention. He says a total of 4,200 food boxes were distributed to the community.

Each food box contained dairy, vegetables, fruit and meat products. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to several people who were waiting in line to get food.

“I received three, and they are to deliver some to a friend of mine that has three small children and not able to get out,” said recipient Teresa Cawthon.

“We come and receive it. We are going to to distribute it all in the same day. When we go home we have nothing. If we have anything left, we are double packing and giving it to someone who we think might need extras,” said recipient Shirley Chandler.

Polk says they hope to have another food giveaway next Thursday.