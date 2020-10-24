Clouds Linger Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Saturday, October 24th –

We’ve been dealing with drizzle and cloudy conditions all day Saturday, and don’t expect to see sunshine anytime soon. Cloud cover will linger through the weekend. Highs were only in the low 50s today, the coldest we’ve been since April 14th, 193 days ago. Overnight temperatures will remain steady in the upper 40s, lower 50s.

It’ll be warmer Sunday with temperatures into the lower 60s, Nonetheless, expect to see below average temperatures much of the week. Winds will be light out of the north with low rain chances into Monday, besides some drizzle. Rain chances increase into the week with a cold front stalling out over the region on Tuesday, along with the potential for some tropical influence.

A tropical depression has formed off the Yucatan Peninsula. The next name on the list is Zeta, which is expected to form into a tropical storm by Monday. Still a lot of uncertainty this far out, but anyone from the Louisiana coast to the Florida panhandle should be vigilant.

