Staying Cloudy And Cool For The Meantime

Weather Update – 7:48 p.m. – Sunday, October 25th –

We’ve been stuck in the 50s for the last 36+ hours now and it will stay like that possibly for another day. This considerable cloud cover has lingered all weekend long and don’t expect to see much sunshine until the end of the week. Temperatures overnight won’t drop much, staying in the low 50s.

MONDAY

It’ll be slightly warmer Monday as temperatures struggle to get into the 60s. Not much of a difference expected forecast-wise as we’ll continue to stay cloudy and cool. Winds will be light out of the north northeast.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Although we’ll slowly warm up, we may not even reach the 70s this week. Rain chances will be influenced by a few factors. First, Tropical Storm Zeta is forecast to make landfall somewhere in the central Gulf sometime Wednesday. Depending on how eastward or westward it’s path is, it could influence our weather mid-week.

A cold front will stall out over the area sometime Tuesday and give us a few isolated showers until it lifts out. At the same time an upper level low pressure system is expected to trek across the Mid-South, which could bring in heavy rainfall around the same time Zeta is forecast to arrive.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com