Jamie Marie Morris, age 58, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at her residence.

Jamie was born March 22, 1962 in Somerville, the daughter of Ruby Solley Morris and the late Roy Laverne Morris. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee and was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area. She was employed with Bruce Lumber Company for many years and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jamie enjoyed working in flower beds, taking pictures, especially of the sky and moon, fishing, dancing with Teresa Pulliam, “penny shopping” and traveling with her best friend, Heather Henry.

Ms. Morris is survived by her son, Dewayne Morris (Chelsea) of Somerville, TN; her mother, Ruby Morris of Somerville, TN; her sister, Carolann Morris of Brownsville, TN; two brothers, Lynn Morris (Denise) of Somerville, TN and Roy Laverne Morris, Jr. of Dyersburg, TN; and three grandchildren, Hallie Faith Morris, Harleigh Raylynne Morris and Rebecca Marie Morris. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Allen Morris.

Funeral Services for Ms. Morris will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Freddy Clifft officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville. A visitation for Ms. Morris will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

