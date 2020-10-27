Larry G. Marlin, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. He was born on July 4, 1943 in Shelby County, Indiana, the son of Arnold and Rita Woods Marlin. Larry was a retired chemist and enjoyed all sports especially NASCAR Racing and Indiana Basketball. His hobby was working in the yard and he was always proud to be awarded Yard of the Month by the Foxridge Homeowners Association. He was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Charlotte Reynolds Marlin of Jackson, TN; two sons, Brent Marlin of Gastonia, NC and Brad Marlin of Indianapolis, IN; and three step-children, Ginger Carver (Jimmy) of Jackson, TN; Dr. Brian Sellers (Shawn) of Jackson, TN; and Corey Sellers (JJ) of Beech Bluff, TN; one sister, Carolyn Leffler of Greensburg, IN and 10 grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Pallbearers to serve are John Ricke, Tim Leffler, John McDaniel, Brian Sellers, Corey Sellers, and Sammy Reynolds.

Services: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with funeral service at 2:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com