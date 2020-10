Funeral service for Rosetta Williams, age 91, will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Unity Temple Church. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Williams will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.