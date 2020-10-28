Donna Lee Dorris Nix, age 71, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Thurston Payne Nix, departed this life Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Donna was born April 26, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Vernon William Dorris, Sr. and Ruby Mae Holland Dorris. She was employed as a housekeeper for many years and enjoyed bird watching and fishing.

Mrs. Nix is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ferrell of Arlington, TN; her brother, Vernon Dorris, Jr. (Marion Rose); and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Ashley Ferrell.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Nix will be held at 12 noon Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Nix will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

