Graveside service for Kenneth Wayne Richardson, age 62, will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Browns Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN

Mr. Richardson died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Richardson will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.