Services for Mrs. Mary L. Harris, age 76 of Trezevant, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Wingo Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Harris passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

Due to the CDC regulations it will be required to wear your mask or face coverings to be allowed entrance into the Church. They’ll also be temperature checks taken before entering the Church.