Chamber Rib Sale held in Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce held one of its many fundraisers Friday morning.



The community came out for the Chamber Rib Sale at the Chester County Barbecue Festival selling pit.

Rack of ribs were sold for $25. The event was sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

People bought tickets in advance and drove through to pick up their purchases.

“We do fundraisers throughout the year, but this is the first time we’ve done an actual rib sale. We typically have our Chester County Barbecue Rib Festival, and we’re just doing this, this year,” said Channing Carroll, membership and events coordinator.

The Chamber plans to have more events and fundraisers in the future.