Tips for voting on Election Day in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett is sharing important tips for Election Day.

In a news release, the Secretary of State’s Office says:

Going to the polls mid-morning or mid-afternoon can help avoid long lines, as early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times.

Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell poll workers if they cannot stand in line, as the law allows them to go through the line faster.

Bring valid photo ID in the form of a Tennessee driver license, or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or federal government.

Wear a mask and stay 6-feet apart in order to maintain social distancing.

The release says that polls across the state can open at different times. However, all polls in Tennessee will close at 7 p.m.

To see find more information about voting in your area, including a sample ballot and polling times, visit the GoVoteTN website, or download the app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.