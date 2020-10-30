Tips for voting on Election Day in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett is sharing important tips for Election Day.
In a news release, the Secretary of State’s Office says:
- Going to the polls mid-morning or mid-afternoon can help avoid long lines, as early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times.
- Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell poll workers if they cannot stand in line, as the law allows them to go through the line faster.
- Bring valid photo ID in the form of a Tennessee driver license, or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or federal government.
- Wear a mask and stay 6-feet apart in order to maintain social distancing.
The release says that polls across the state can open at different times. However, all polls in Tennessee will close at 7 p.m.
To see find more information about voting in your area, including a sample ballot and polling times, visit the GoVoteTN website, or download the app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.