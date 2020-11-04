William “Bill” E. Hopkins
William “Bill” E. Hopkins, age 82, died October 31, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
He was born July 22, 1938 in Covington, Tennessee the son of the late Ernest and Marie Thomas Hopkins. Bill attended Union University and received his master’s degree from Memphis State University. He was a true believer in supporting and mentoring high schoolers on the basketball court and coached at Whiteville, Gibson, Munford, and several schools in Memphis. He worked in insurance and financial services for many years before returning to his true passion of coaching and teaching with 500 wins in boys and girls basketball.
Bill is survived by his wife Ann; son Billy Hopkins (Rachel), of Nashville, TN; daughter Rhonda Richards (John David) of Jackson, TN; grandchildren Haley Zell, Jacob Edwards, Samuel Hopkins and Jude Hopkins; and great grandchildren Ruby Edwards and Jack Edwards.
SERVICES: A memorial services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. There will be a private family interment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be no public visitation.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Disabled American Veterans, 110 9th Avenue South, Room C166B, Nashville, TN 37203, the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or the building fund at The Church at Sugar Creek, 3400 East Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
