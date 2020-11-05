Baby Brielle Lardizabal was born on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Jackson-Madison CountyHospital, the daughter of Isabel and Neil Lardizabal. She weighed 2 pounds and 3 ounces andwas 11 inches long. Brielle was born premature with Limb Body Wall Complex.She brought much joy to her family during their short time together, as Brielle was held,kissed, loved, and sung to. With beautiful brown eyes, dark hair, and chubby cheeks, Briellelooks like her big sister, 11-year old Bridgette. Her parents and sister had prayed for a baby girlmany times and were excited to have her join their family. They attend Love & Truth Church.A funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10AM in the chapel at ArringtonFuneral Directors with Rev. Scott Bloodworth officiating. A cremation will follow the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heaven’s Cradle, c/o the WestTennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.

