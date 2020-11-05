Baby Brielle Lardizabal
Baby Brielle Lardizabal was born on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County
Hospital, the daughter of Isabel and Neil Lardizabal. She weighed 2 pounds and 3 ounces and
was 11 inches long. Brielle was born premature with Limb Body Wall Complex.
She brought much joy to her family during their short time together, as Brielle was held,
kissed, loved, and sung to. With beautiful brown eyes, dark hair, and chubby cheeks, Brielle
looks like her big sister, 11-year old Bridgette. Her parents and sister had prayed for a baby girl
many times and were excited to have her join their family. They attend Love & Truth Church.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10AM in the chapel at Arrington
Funeral Directors with Rev. Scott Bloodworth officiating. A cremation will follow the service.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heaven’s Cradle, c/o the West
Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.
