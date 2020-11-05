Brian E. Murphy Sr. age 62, died Monday November 2, 2020, in Henderson, TN after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Union City, TN the son of Dr. Billy and Nancy Harris Murphy. He was retired as an HVAC Technician, as well as an accomplished piano and guitar player, and song writer.

He is survived by four sons, Brian Murphy of Fishers, IN; Aiden Murphy of Clarksville, TN; Hunter Murphy of Henderson, TN; and John Shelton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two daughters, Shannyn Rubel of Indianapolis, IN; and Alexa Murphy of Henderson, TN; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren; one sister, Sarah Cheri Rockholt of MS; and his mother, Nancy Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no service at this time, but the family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

