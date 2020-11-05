Eddie Joe Taylor

Eddie Joe Taylor age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Ripley, TN.

Mr. Taylor was born in Haywood County, TN on October 9, 1943 to the late Floyd Lee Taylor and Oma Sue Smith Taylor. He was the owner of the Wilkerson Taylor Wrecker Service for many years. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 40 years, Linda Susan Taylor.

He is survived by his step mother: Carolyn Midkiff Taylor of Ripley, TN; one son: Eddie Joe Taylor Jr. (Stephanie Honeywell) of Manchester, TN; one daughter: Nancy Taylor of Whiteville, TN; one brother: Michael Taylor of Byhalia, MS; three sisters: Floy Puckett of Mercer, TN, Kathy Taylor of Jackson, TN, Judy Blankenship of Hernando, MS; He leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.